The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $2,993,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACMR opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

