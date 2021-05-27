The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,059 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 63.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

MLHR stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

