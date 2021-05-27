The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.66.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

