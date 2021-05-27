The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.05% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,868,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,198,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,461,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period.

XSD opened at $176.07 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $203.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.86.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

