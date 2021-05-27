The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

NYSE CNI opened at $107.77 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $84.69 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

