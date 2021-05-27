The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of ADM opened at $66.49 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

