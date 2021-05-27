The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $8,565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

