The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,431 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.73 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

