The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.
Shares of TSE TD opened at C$88.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$88.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.21.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
