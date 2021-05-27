The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$88.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$88.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.21.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$82.00 price target (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.29.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.