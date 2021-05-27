The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.47 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

