TheStreet Downgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to D+

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Cronos Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.