TheStreet Upgrades ADT (NYSE:ADT) to “C”

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

ADT opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

