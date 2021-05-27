Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,343,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $505,698,188.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,390,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,445,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $1,501,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 798,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,252. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

