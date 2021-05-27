Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.