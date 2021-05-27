Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Hits $82.24 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $82.24 million and $1.98 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00019466 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00206787 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001380 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000965 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

