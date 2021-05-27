Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Posts Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:TIR traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 121,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.49. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.
About Tiger Royalties and Investments
