Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Posts Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:TIR traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 121,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.49. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

About Tiger Royalties and Investments

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

