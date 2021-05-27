Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Insider Robert A. Rucker Sells 157,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $1,148,175.00.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $376.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.47. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

