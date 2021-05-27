Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:TF traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.47. 148,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,466. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 84.65, a current ratio of 85.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.83. The firm has a market cap of C$766.85 million and a PE ratio of 19.34.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

