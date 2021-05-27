Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Up 32.6%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) shares were up 32.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 123,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 39,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$84.78 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

