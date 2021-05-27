TOKPIE Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $193,498.54 and $327.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002853 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

