Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$28.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.97. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 in the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.