Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of TYIDY stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.05. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $93.00.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
