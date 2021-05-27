Traders Buy Large Volume of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,404 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average volume of 1,105 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYFM traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,511. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -398.27.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

