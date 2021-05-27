Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,400 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,821% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.