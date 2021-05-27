Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,396% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,307. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

