Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.27. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Trans-Lux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The company sells, leases, and maintains indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.