TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRSWF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

