Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TCL.A stock remained flat at $C$22.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 92,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$11.53 and a 1-year high of C$24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

