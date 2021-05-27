TravelNote Market Cap Achieves $21,507.43 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $21,507.43 and $1,850.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00340755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00184383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00035685 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.80 or 0.00813326 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.