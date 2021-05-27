Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $503,700.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Holger Bartel acquired 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,740.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $195.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.12.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

