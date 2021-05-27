Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report $50.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $202.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.22 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $264.07 million, with estimates ranging from $235.88 million to $303.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,220. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

