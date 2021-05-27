Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 28,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 627,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TVTX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $876.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

