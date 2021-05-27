Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF remained flat at $$2.82 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $2.82.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

