Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report sales of $98.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $95.45 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $402.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.79 million to $420.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $431.76 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

