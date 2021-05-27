Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.16

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 4048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,901 shares of company stock worth $1,964,852. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth $916,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 29.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,760,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 400,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tronox by 46.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth $10,879,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth $8,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

