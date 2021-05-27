TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.33

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $46.64 million and $4.38 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

