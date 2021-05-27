Truist Securiti Comments on Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

H opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,399 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

