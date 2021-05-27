TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank downgraded TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.00.

TUI stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

