TUI’s (TUI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TUI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on TUI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 321 ($4.19) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. TUI presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 275.20 ($3.60).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 434.20 ($5.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 408.03.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

