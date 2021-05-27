TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $441,058.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 102,249,184,378 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

