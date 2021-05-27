TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.22 and traded as high as C$2.73. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 26,075 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVA.B shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$116.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

