Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 539,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,873,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $332.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.57. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.