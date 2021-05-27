Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.27 and last traded at $100.59. 1,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 920,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,714.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,925 shares of company stock worth $12,960,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after buying an additional 222,858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,409,000 after buying an additional 195,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

