Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report sales of $31.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $45.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $128.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $148.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.82 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $151.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $7.12 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 639,480 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

