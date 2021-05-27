Tyler W. K. Head Sells 29,013 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $109,379.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $419,910.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ELVT stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.73.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

