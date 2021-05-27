Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
Tyson Foods has raised its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.
In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.