Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

