Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,466 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Tyson Foods worth $42,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 356,699 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

