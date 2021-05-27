UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. Analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

