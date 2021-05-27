UFP Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

UFPI stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

