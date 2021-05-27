UFP Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
UFPI stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39.
In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.