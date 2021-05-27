UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $85.00 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.47.

In related news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

